RVs Recalled For Fire Risk, Though Manufacturers Have Yet To Alert Public  

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall for 37 RV models built between 2021 and 2022 by eight RV manufacturers because faulty quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system could increase fire risk.

RV Travel says the recall was "quietly announced" by NHTSA, and the affected RV factories have yet to alert dealers or owners. Letters to customers are expected to be mailed out by July 1.

The heart of the problem is gas fittings with contaminated brass that can easily crack when torqued down. This could result in a gas leak, and an ignition source, such as a campfire, could result in a fire, or worse, an explosion, leading to injury or death.

A total of eight manufacturers outfitted thousands of RVs with faulty quick disconnect LP fittings. They include KZRV, DRV, Cruiser, Heartland, Thor, Jayco, Starcraft, and Highland Ridge.

RV Travel says upwards of 22,000 RVs are affected (full list here).

So why are RV factories waiting nearly two months to announce the recall? The RV Show USA explains more about this startling development.