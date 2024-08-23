San Fran Man Robbed Thousands Of Dollars Of Equipment From FBI Truck, Traded It For $20 In Meth

More signs of utopia unfolding in the liberal run wasteland of San Francisco...

A thief who ransacked an FBI truck in San Francisco and made away with thousands of dollars of equipment turned around and traded it all for a $20 bag of methamphetamine, according to a report by the NY Post.

The truck that was raided contained flash-bang grenades, a tear gas launcher, surveillance equipment and bulletproof vests. The perpetrator, 29 year old Gregory Acosta-Alvarez, was arrested after being caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

After stealing equipment, he rode his bike to a nearby hotel where he was staying, according to the criminal complaint. By the time agents visited him at the hotel around 3 p.m., the ballistic vest and tear gas gun were already gone, the report says.

The report says the ballistics vest alone was worth $1,500.

When questioned, Alvarez claimed he traded the stolen items for $20 worth of meth. He remains in custody, facing charges for felony theft of government property, burglary, grand theft, and drug possession related to this incident and a 2023 arrest.

Either the man had no idea how much more meth he could have gotten with market prices...or inflation has really hit the meth market...