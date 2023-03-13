Save The Dollar Or The Financial System - Not Both

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Precious metals expert and financial writer Bill Holter said last summer that the Fed rate increases would tank the economy. The collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) is the latest sign the Fed is breaking the financial system. Will it continue to raise interest rates as Fed Head Jay Powell said this past week?

Holter says that is the biggest question out there because it comes down to picking what you want to save. It’s the U.S. dollar or the financial system. Holter explains,

“They can save one thing or the other. They can save the financial system, or they can save the dollar. If they save the dollar, they will have to raise rates, and they will have to keep tightening. To save the financial system, they will have to loosen. They have tightened so hard and so fast over the last year they have raised rates and tightened faster than anytime before. This is in the face of the biggest over-levered situation in history no matter how you look at it... They can only do one or the other, and they already look like fools. The world is already laughing at the United States. Think of what Russia and China think when we are walking out some army general wearing a skirt. We are getting to the end game.”

Holter, who is also a precious metals broker from Miles Franklin, says the bankruptcy of SVB is just the tip of the default iceberg. Holter says,

“The problem is a global bankruptcy. In order to avoid the bankruptcy, you don’t go from bank A to bank B or some sovereign treasury. You don’t go to paper because paper can bankrupt. It’s going to dawn on people all of a sudden that gold and silver are the safe havens. That’s going to create a ‘failure to deliver’ event, and when you get failure to deliver, all confidence is gone. This is all about confidence. Failure to deliver is coming soon because you are talking about big, big money, and there is not big, big supply... My phone has been blowing up all weekend. People are wanting wiring instructions so they can wire money Monday morning... This failure to deliver event is right in front of us.”

You might think everything will be safe in the bank because of FDIC deposit insurance. That is not totally true because the government basically turned depositors into creditors in 2012. Holter says,

“In 2012 or 2013, the FDIC amended their rules and said there would no longer be bailouts, but bail-ins. People don’t understand that when there is a bail-in and a bank goes down, it takes all or part of the money they are holding on your behalf to make themselves solvent. It is no surprise that Janet Yellen (Treasury Secretary) is saying there are not going to be bailouts because it’s been official policy for ten years or more... There are cockroaches everywhere. The whole system is rotten to the core. The whole system is over-levered. The whole system is fraudulent. The entire system is a Ponzi scheme... The government of the reserve currency of the world has to borrow a trillion dollars a year to stay solvent. That’s ridiculous.”

Holter thinks big inflation is coming when the Fed has to cut rates to save the system. He says, “The government will inflate or die.”

There is a lot more in the 46-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter for 3.12.23.

