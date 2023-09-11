Sean Davis: Was 9/11 The Day America Started To Fall?

Today marks 22 years since the fateful events of 9/11.

The following infographic provides an overview of what happened on that morning in 2001 from the first plane taking off in Boston to the collapse of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

You will find more infographics at Statista

In total, 2,977 victims were killed in the attacks with many more dying in the years since due to illnesses.

115 countries lost citizens on 9/11 while it's estimated that it took 3.1 million hours to clean up 1.8 million tons of debris in the wake of the attacks.

But, potentially even more notably in the long-run, as Sean Davis tweeted earlier, in hindsight, 9/11 looks like it might have been the beginning of the end of the American empire.

It spawned the worst and most destructive foreign policy in the country’s history. The government response to 9/11 birthed the constitutional abomination that is the modern warrantless surveillance state. The Patriot Act enabled the government to weaponize its vast resources against its own people. Bush’s failed foreign policy led to directly to Obama’s presidency, and indirectly to Biden’s, both of which are responsible for diminishing the U.S. at home and abroad, militarily and economically. After two failed forever wars that wouldn’t have happened without 9/11, our government is now desperately trying to foment potentially nuclear forever war against Russia. Meanwhile, all the massive surveillance powers claimed by the U.S. after 9/11 are being ruthlessly deployed against American political enemies of the regime via the most insidious censorship-industrial complex the world has ever seen. And then there’s the crippling legacy of debt enabled by America’s response to 9/11. Not content to spend trillions on poorly thought out invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, our leaders spent as thoughtlessly at home, creating insane amounts of new entitlements, while doing nothing to put the country on a sound financial footing. And where are we today? The ruling political party is criminalizing its opposition and attempting to throw its top political opponent and his supporters in prison, all under the guise of “democracy.”

We generally remember 9/11 as the day that the towers came down, but Sean leaves us pondering the most poignant question:

"I wonder if historians will look back on it as the day that America started to fall."