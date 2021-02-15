The "Second Amendment Preservation Act": Missouri Passes Bill To Nullify Federal Gun Laws

Submitted by Simon Black of Sovereign Man

A bill introduced in the Nevada legislature , with the backing of the Governor, would allow tech companies to create new towns called “Innovation Zones.” The purpose of the zones is to provide flexibility to experiment with government, particularly related to integrating “innovative technologies.” These technologies can include blockchain, autonomous technology, the Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, wireless technology, biometrics, and renewable resources.

The zones would have to be created on at least 50,000 acres of currently unincorporated, unoccupied land, which is owned or purchased by the company. Also, prior to applying for the Innovation Zone status, company applicants are required to make a $250 million investment in the land. And the company must commit to spending another $1 billion over the following ten years.

What this means:

If the bill becomes law, this would give significant freedom for Innovation Zones to try new tax and fee systems for services at a local level. Nevada does not have a state income tax, which could allow these zones to form overall low-tax jurisdictions. It could also allow some experimentation with easing licensing requirements, since the legislation allows the zone to license businesses, but does not require it— although required state licensing would be unaffected.

Even policing and courts would fall under the responsibility of the zone, which would certainly be an interesting development, since innovations in these areas are few and far between.

Of course, the legislation has not even passed yet. And even if it does, it will be a long time before we see any actual Innovation Zones spring up.

Still, it’s an encouraging development to see state governments developing plans for “Special Economic Zone” type arrangements. These have been successful in bringing business, innovation, and wealth to areas which suspend typical taxes and regulations in favor of free market principles (China has had particular success with this strategy.)

As usual, the weak point comes down to federal taxes and regulations, which would remain unchanged in the zones.

But there are some states that have passed legislation claiming to supersede federal control over the state governments. And you can already find many of the freedoms you desire, just by wisely choosing your local and state governments.

What you can do about it:

Over the past year, it has largely been state and local governments elevating their public health officials to dictator status.

Local law enforcement have been the biggest perpetrators of civil asset forfeiture and overzealous policing. It’s the local schools which may or may not try to indoctrinate your child with the woke-Marxist Black Lives Matter curriculum we talked about last week.

But, on the other hand, it’s county Sheriffs who sometimes openly refuse to enforce what they see as unjust laws handed down by state and federal politicians.

You could improve your life significantly by sometimes only moving one town, county, or state away.

There are also some interesting legal and tax structures you can take advantage of at state levels.

For example, South Dakota law allows you to create self-settled trusts, a type of irrevocable trust that can provide asset protection from frivolous lawsuits, and reduce the amount of estate taxes owed upon death. South Dakota also has no state income or capital gains tax, meaning trust assets accumulate tax-free at the state level.

And finally, some states have taken steps to nullify the influence of the federal government in their jurisdictions.

For example, a bill recently introduced in the South Dakota legislature would nullify Presidential Executive Orders (EOs) if the state’s attorney general determines that the EOs violate the Constitution. Specifically, this would affect unconstitutional curbs on freedom related to COVID lockdowns, the right to keep and bear arms, and land use.

A Missouri bill intended to nullify federal gun laws recently passed in the state’s House of Representatives.

The Senate voted 23-8 to send the bill back to the House, where it passed earlier. The House can either accept the Senate’s changes or negotiate a compromise version. Senators voted for the bill along party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition. It would declare “null and void” any past, present or future federal law deemed to be an infringement on gun rights for law-abiding citizens.

Federal agents who knowingly enforce those laws could face civil penalties stemming from lawsuits filed by Missouri residents who think their gun rights were infringed. Those workers would also be banned from future careers in state or local enforcement.

“We want to cause a reason for law enforcement to have a healthy pause before they might infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Missouri citizens,” said Sen. Brian Nieves, R-Washington.

Other states, such as Wyoming, South Dakota, Arizona, Tennessee, Kansas, and Alaska already have some version of federal gun law nullification on the books.

Some of these laws prevent state law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws, while others attempt to prevent federal agencies from enforcing federal gun laws in the state. In 2011, Utah started the trend of states enacting laws which formally recognize gold and silver coins as legal tender.

Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming all have laws on the books that either recognize gold and silver coins as legal tender, or eliminate sales and capital gains taxes on gold and silver coins, or both.

Idaho is considering legislation that would, “hold some portion of state funds in physical gold and silver to help secure state assets against the risks of inflation and financial turmoil and/or to achieve capital gains as measured in Federal Reserve Notes.”

This all shows that certain states are taking measures to protect their citizens from federal overreach, and to help maintain stability if the US dollar rapidly loses value. Remember, $8 trillion worth of government debt matures this year alone. And with countries like China buying less US government debt, the Federal Reserve will likely need to step in as the buyer... with freshly printed dollars. That brings us back to wise state legislators - who see the dollar devaluation that’s ahead.

A lot of events took place over the past year, which many people thought were impossible. So, it makes sense to be prepared for anything.