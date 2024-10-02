Second "Gentleman" Doug Emhoff 'Forcefully Slapped' His Ex-Girlfriend So Hard 'She Spun Around', New Report Alleges

Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend by hitting her in the face so hard "she spun around", according to a bombshell new exclusive by the Daily Mail.

Emhoff allegedly struck the woman, referred to as "Jane," in the face while waiting in a valet line after a 2012 Cannes Film Festival event, according to the DailyMail.com.

Jane, a New York attorney, reportedly called a friend sobbing in a cab after the incident and told others about the alleged assault at the time. Friends provided photos and documents from 2012 to support parts of the story but chose to remain anonymous, citing fear of retaliation.

Jane’s friends said she received tickets from wealthy connections to attend the exclusive amfAR Gala Dinner at Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France, on May 24, 2012.

The alleged assault occurred after the event, where celebrities like Heidi Klum and Harvey Weinstein were present. Jane, who brought Emhoff as her guest, later called a friend sobbing, saying her date had hit her.

The friend recalled Jane describing how Emhoff slapped her after she offered a valet money to skip a taxi line, which he misinterpreted as flirting.

'She slapped him back. My impression is that he had a lot to drink. She was sobbing [on the phone afterwards], but she wasn't slurring her words. She told me that she broke up with him that night,' one friend told the Daily Mail.

A second friend, also a New York attorney, said Jane recounted the incident, describing how Emhoff slapped her out of nowhere around 2-3 a.m. after a pleasant evening.

Emhoff and 'Jane' - Photo: Daily Mail

Jane said she was talking to a valet when Emhoff suddenly turned her around and slapped her hard, causing her to spin. Shocked, she slapped him back twice.

'She said she wanted to go back to the hotel without him. But while she was shutting the door, he forced himself into the car, which she did not want.' the friend said.

Jane was embarrassed and described it as a “trailer trash moment,” realizing it revealed his true character.

A third friend said Jane told her the story in 2018, telling the Daily Mail: 'She had never been hit in her life. [Jane] is a gorgeous, strong woman and you would never expect somebody to hit her.'

Recall, just days ago Jen Psaki swooned over Emhoff on MSNBC in a sit-down interview, stating he was reshaping masculinity and calling him a 'supportive spouse'.

"There is also an important, interesting part about how people have talked about your role is how your role has reshaped the perception of masculinity," Psaki said to Emhoff.

"I’m not sure you planned on that, but you are an incredibly supportive spouse. Has that been an evolution for you? Do you think that’s part of the role you might play as First Gentleman?"

Emhoff responded: "It’s funny. I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this. My dad’s always been like this. To me, it’s the right thing to do, support women. It is mutual with Kamala and I. We support each other, we have each other’s back,"

He continued: "I’ve said many times when we lift up women, we support women whether it’s pay equity, childcare, family leave, and all of these issues in this post-Dobbs hellscape. Women should not be less than. Women should not have less rights and be treated differently. That’s not the American way."

Ironically, Emhoff also said days ago about Trump: “Make no mistake, where he says I will be the protector of women, that is yet more lies and more gaslighting.”

Or said another way...

Black Eyes Matter https://t.co/U0qHSJ6dz5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2024

You can read the full Daily Mail report here.