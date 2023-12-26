The Second Most Wonderful Day Of The Year... On Average

Via Global Macro Monitor,

Happy Holidays, folks.

December 26th (Boxing Day) happens to be the second most profitable trading day of the year for the S&P over the past 70 years, on average.

We have always been skeptical of averages, however, but Mr. Market doesn’t seem to be.

It does feel Mr. M wants to make a new high in the S&P before year-end at 4818.62, set in January 2022, which is about 1.3 percent from current levels.

A chipshot. Here’s to hoping he doesn’t shank the Santa Claus rally.

We leave you with the best Christmas commercial ever. Check it out.