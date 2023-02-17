Senator John Fetterman Checks Into Walter Reed Medical For Depression Days After Leaving Hospital

It was no sooner that Senator John Fetterman left the hospital after feeling "lightheaded" last week than he has checked back in to an institution. He has now checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center seeking treatment for clinical depression, according to AP.

His chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said: “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

Fetterman was reportedly evaluated on Monday by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, AP noted. It was Monahan who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.

His chief of staff added: “John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis. After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” his wife, Gisele said on Twitter. Those sentiments were echoed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who aid Fetterman “is getting the help he needs”.

Recall Fetterman was also hospitalized after feeling "lightheaded" last week and had a stroke while running for election last year.

Prior to his election, Fetterman's televised debate performance against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, had become a talking point due to his inability to articulate himself. Those who questioned Fetterman's ability or health were labeled as "ableist".

During the debate, Fetterman's health became one of the first issues discussed. Fetterman supposedly, at the time, got a letter from a doctor giving him the “all clear for full duty” to work in office, but avoided the request of releasing his full medical records surrounding his stroke.

Additionally, as was noted last October, Fetterman had numerous members of the media running interference for him for the better part of the five months leading up to the debate. Several mainstream media reporters, like Kara Swisher, chimed in, claiming that Fetterman was recovering well from his stroke and hadn't had any issues communicating.

People like Swisher stepped in to do damage control when other members of the media, like Dasha Burns, had the true courage to point out what were likely very inconvenient facts for her employer, MSNBC, and their political affiliation: that it "wasn't clear" Fetterman was understanding their conversation at the time.

We genuinely hope Fetterman emerges from care for the better - but we'd be lying if we didn't say we thought Democrats were due some of the blame for encouraging Fetterman through a rigorous Senate campaign despite his health issues.