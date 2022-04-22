Shanghai Authorities Promise Better Oversight Of Emergency Supplies Amid Reports Of Rotten Food

Now that local authorities have started to lift the lockdown on Shanghai, releasing 4 million people from being locked away inside their apartments yesterday, the true scope of the suffering is just starting to become apparent.

Following myriad complaints about shortages of food and other medicine, Shanghai's market watchdog (which has mostly been focused on mitigating the impact of the shutdown on Shanghai's factories and its all-important port) has reportedly pledged to investigate.

Shanghai’s market watchdog has pledged to tighten oversight of pandemic supplies after residents complained that rotten food was being delivered by authorities, leaving them with little, or nothing, to eat.

The announcement comes as residents struggle to secure daily necessities as they remain stuck in their homes while the city battles its worst COVID outbreak in two years.

Tao Ailian, an official at the municipal market regulator, told Caixin on Wednesday that the watchdog had directed authorities to ensure the quality of produce that is being distributed.

In other Shanghai news, the Associated Press reported on Thursday that the low COVID death rates in Shanghai is raising 'doubts' (of course, there have been plenty of reports about the authorities covering up deaths in nursing homes and other places with large numbers of elderly residents).

In its report, the AP cited several pieces of evidence which appeared to suggest that death rates - especially among the elderly - were much higher than anticipated.

Lu Muying died on April 1 in a government quarantine facility in Shanghai, with her family on the phone as doctors tried to resuscitate her. She had tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was moved there in line with government policy that all coronavirus cases be centrally isolated. But the 99-year-old, who was just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was not counted as a COVID-19 death in Shanghai’s official tally. In fact, the city of more than 25 million has only reported 25 coronavirus deaths despite an outbreak that has spanned nearly two months and infected hundreds of thousands of people in the world’s third-largest city. Lu’s death underscores how the true extent of the virus toll in Shanghai has been obscured by Chinese authorities. Doctors told Lu’s relatives she died because COVID-19 exacerbated her underlying heart disease and high blood pressure, yet she still was not counted.

The new standard being employed by Shanghai authorities assures that few, if any, COVID deaths would actually be counted as such.

During this outbreak, Shanghai health authorities have only considered virus cases where lung scans show a patient with evidence of pneumonia as “symptomatic,” three people, including a Chinese public health official, told the AP. All other patients are considered “asymptomatic” even if they test positive and have other typical COVID-19 symptoms like sneezing, coughing or headaches.

Of course, concealing deaths in the city's nursing homes might strike a chord with Americans, who remember all too well former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's deliberate under-reporting of the number of deaths at nursing homes in the Empire State during the first months of the pandemic.