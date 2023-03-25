Shocking Video Shows Chocolate Factory Explosion In Pennsylvania

Update:

An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, with six individuals still unaccounted for.

On Friday evening, a devastating explosion rocked a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, tragically leaving two people dead, nine unaccounted for, and eight others injured.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief Wayne Holben confirmed to Fox News the blast occurred at the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in West Reading, about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, around 1700 ET.

Shocking footage of the explosion emerged on social media.

"The explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward," Mayor Samantha Kaag told reporters. She said, "It wasn't a great scene to come into. It was pretty scary."

"The address in early reports matches that of R.M. Palmer Company, an over 70-year-old chocolate company and a staple in the Reading community."

Kaag said she felt the explosion at her home, four or five blocks from the factory.

"I didn't hear a boom," she said. "I just felt it shake my house."

TROUBLING NEWS: Huge explosions took place at R.M Palmer chocolate factory in Pennsylvania which leave 2 dead & 9 persons missing with other injured.



West Reading Borough Police Department Chief Wayne Holben has confirmed two facilities exploded after 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/F0jiqbyYQq — 🎥The Random Report🗣🎙 (@Snow_242) March 25, 2023

Law enforcement officials stated that the cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. This incident adds to the increasing number of food processing plants throughout the US experiencing fires or, in this instance, devastating explosions.