Shocking Video Shows Plane Collides With B-17 Bomber At Dallas Airshow

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 - 08:50 PM

Update (1627ET):

Both aircraft involved in the mid-air crash were historic military planes. The first, which we noted earlier, was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. 

The second is a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. 

* * * 

Shocking footage has surfaced on social media of a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a mid-air collision during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show on Saturday at the Dallas Executive Airport. 

Local news WFFA quoted Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR), who said the crash occurred around 1325 local time.

WFAA's Jason Whitely confirmed a B-17 was involved in the mid-air collision, though he said the "other aircraft type uncertain," adding debris was scattered across Highway 67. 

Videos show a smaller plane colliding with the bomber, breaking it in half as it plummeted to the ground in a fiery explosion. 

Here are more videos of the crash. 

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the crash and released this statement:

*Developing 

0