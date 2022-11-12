Shocking Video Shows Plane Collides With B-17 Bomber At Dallas Airshow

Update (1627ET):

Both aircraft involved in the mid-air crash were historic military planes. The first, which we noted earlier, was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

The second is a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

Shocking footage has surfaced on social media of a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a mid-air collision during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show on Saturday at the Dallas Executive Airport.

Local news WFFA quoted Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR), who said the crash occurred around 1325 local time.

WFAA's Jason Whitely confirmed a B-17 was involved in the mid-air collision, though he said the "other aircraft type uncertain," adding debris was scattered across Highway 67.

A mid-air collision has happened at the Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport (formerly Redbird).



A B-17 is involved. Other aircraft type uncertain.



Debris is on Hwy. 67.

Debris reportedly on Highway 67 in Oak Cliff from mid-air collision at the #WingsOverDallas event at Dallas Executive Airport.

Videos show a smaller plane colliding with the bomber, breaking it in half as it plummeted to the ground in a fiery explosion.

B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.

Here are more videos of the crash.

Two airplanes collide at a Dallas Air show, Air involving a B-17 bomber and smaller plane

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the crash and released this statement:

*Developing