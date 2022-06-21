The Shortest Bull Case For Stocks You Will Ever Read

Back in January, after stocks "plunged" about 3% from all time highs, the big banks took out the big sellside artillery and one after another scrambled to assure their clients that all is all and "now is the time to buy the stocks rout."

Fast forward 6 months when the S&P has tumbled into a bear market (which none of the big banks predicted, and in fact JPMorgan has been telling its clients to keep buy the dip every single week,,, no really), stocks are facing a $9 trillion drawdown from their January all time highs, hedge funds are reeling left and right, and most Americans are terrified to even open their 401(L) statement [sic] and guess what: the banks are now telling clients to sell.

Summarized visually:

Translation: the rout is over... at least until your friendly, neighborhood Morgan Stanley and Goldman brokers tells you to buy.