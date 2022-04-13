"Sh*t Show": Triggered Twitter Employees Melt Down Over Elon Musk's Uncertain Intentions

The staff at Twitter are apparently so triggered by Elon Musk's involvement in the company that they were even stressed on their monthly "day of rest" they get off.

It remains to be seen now that Musk has declined a board seat with the company whether his goals are to be an active or passive investor.

Twitter was so confident that Musk was going to join its Board of Directors, it had listed his name on the company's IR page, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

But now the lack of clarity surrounding Musk's involvement has "signaled chaos" for some employees. A Q&A that was set up with Musk after it was expected that he would join the board of directors has been cancelled.

Now, instead of having to act in the best interest of the company, Musk can Tweet whatever he'd like to his 80 million followers, whenever he wants.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has warned employees of "distractions ahead".

Employees have said they are "super stressed" and "working together to help each other get through the week".

Meanwhlie, not much has changed but for Musk spending the last couple days tweeting out ideas for the company's subscription service and trolling the company over whether or not its San Francisco headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter.

One Twitter employee told Bloomberg they were concerned that Musk was “just getting started, which is unfortunate.” Other employees described the situation as a "shit show".

Rumman Chowdhury, a director on Twitter’s AI research team, said: “Musk’s immediate chilling effect was something that bothered me significantly.”

“Twitter has a beautiful culture of hilarious constructive criticism, and I saw that go silent because of his minions attacking employees,” he continued.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, told Bloomberg: “This decision by Elon does not bode well for Twitter. Titter thought having Trump on the platform was tough. Elon Musk is going to be a corporate nightmare.”