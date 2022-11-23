Biden Calls Virginia Walmart Shooting "Horrific And Senseless Act Of Violence"

Update (1018ET):

President Biden released a statement on the Walmart manager who opened fire at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, killing six people and wounding several others before fatally shooting himself.

One employee told ABC News that the shooter was one of the managers...

"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Briana Tyler said.

Here's Biden's statement about the incident:

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable. Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against. This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action. We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake.

At least six people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. One employee posted a video on social media and explained what happened, indicating a store manager was the shooter.

Chesapeake City Police Department arrived at the Walmart Supercenter around 2215 ET after receiving reports of a shooter inside the store. When first responders arrived, they found multiple people shot.

In a tweet early Wednesday, Chesapeake City officials confirmed seven people died, including the shooter.

Reuters said police have yet to release the shooter's identity, but at least one employee posted a Facebook Live video last night about what happened. He said:

"It was wild. It was a manager – one of the managers."

Social media users allege this is the shooter.

The employee, streaming live on Facebook in the Walmart parking lot, said he barely escaped. He said the store manager "killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I'm sorry for the victims."

Public information officer Leo Kosinski said the shooter didn't fire at police to the best of his knowledge. He said, "I believe the shooting stopped when the police arrived."

"A news conference in response to the Walmart active shooter will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at the Public Safety Operations Center, 2130 S Military Hwy," Chesapeake City officials tweeted.

Walmart stated that it was "shocked" at the violence and was working with local law enforcement to assist in the investigation.