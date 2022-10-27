Skechers Kicks 'Ye' Out Of Corporate Office; Gap Pulls All Yeezy Merch Off Shelves

Following a series of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Kayne West, who now goes by 'Ye,' has been canceled by corporate America. Ye can't even step foot into a corporate building as he was "escorted" out of Skechers' offices on Wednesday. Also, Gap Inc. shuttered its store in Times Square in Manhattan, featuring Ye's Yeezy-branded products.

Skechers wrote in a statement that Ye "arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers' corporate offices in Los Angeles" on Wednesday. Ye and his party were "escorted" from the building after a brief conversation with company executives.

The statement added:

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Meanwhile, GAP, who announced removing Yeezy products from its physical and online stores earlier this week, emptied its Times Square store full of Yeezy shoes.

The store on Broadway, which had dedicated its entire ground floor to Yeezy Gap, was devoid of all products from the partnership. The entrance to the store is now empty, with black floors and walls. The one remaining checkout table isn't staffed. Store associates said the Yeezy merchandise was packed and shipped to an undisclosed location on Tuesday evening, and the main level would be converted back to regular Gap merchandise by Oct. 29. -- Bloomberg

Poof! Less than 24 hours after Gap said it would pull products from the Yeezy partnership, the Times Square store is completely devoid of the merchandise https://t.co/S9vUJct1Mz pic.twitter.com/E1QOXo2CXg — Olivia Rockeman (@livrockeman) October 26, 2022

This week's big news was when Adidas terminated its partnership to "end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies." The German sportswear company expects to take a 250 million euro hit because the brand accounts for at least 8% of total sales.

Besides GAP and Adidas, Ye has had his social media accounts (Twitter & Instagram) suspended (but announced he would purchase the conservative social media platform, Parler). Spanish fashion company Balenciaga, top talent agency CAA, Def Jam Recordings, fashion magazine Vogue, Foot Locker, JPMorgan, and others terminated their contracts with the rapper, who has been kicked off the Forbes Billionaires list.