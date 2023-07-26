Skyscraper Crane In Manhattan Bursts Into Flames, Collapses Onto Street

Terrifying footage shows a large crane on a skyscraper in Manhattan caught fire Wednesday morning and collapsed.

According to the New York Post, a fire ignited around 0730 ET in the crane's cabin at a construction site located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. The video shows the crane striking a building across the street before plummeting to the ground.

NOW - Crane collapses in Hells Kitchen, New York.pic.twitter.com/2ZDwAHpb1e — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

"Pedestrians scurried and passing cars honked their horns in the seconds after the collapse," the Post said. An image from the ground shows the crane's boom and other debris on city streets.

Buildings around the incident area were evacuated.

Our hotel has been evacuated; crane on fire on 41st street #NewYork pic.twitter.com/EEvEXzeRCk — Leo Allcock (@leo_foureyes) July 26, 2023

Welcome to New York. Crane next to my hotel is on fire and collapsing so we had to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/t32j4REGVI — Heidi Elmore (@SkypeSenorita) July 26, 2023

Reports indicate that four civilians and a firefighter sustained injuries that were not life-threatening due to falling debris.