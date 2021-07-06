print-icon

Small Caps Crushed At The Open, Erase All YTD Gains Vs Nasdaq

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 - 09:42 AM

Another day, another big-tech buying-panic and small-cap puke...

And this tumble in small caps has erased all its gains relative to Nasdaq for the year...

As 10Y Yields tumbled back below 1.40%!

"Stagflationary" future pricing in.

 

