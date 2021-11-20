Smash-And-Grab Flashmobs Target Louis Vuitton Stores 

The effects of allowing chaos to prevail in Democrat-controlled US cities will destroy local commerce as businesses flee to safer areas. San Francisco officials have disregarded law and order with the passing of Proposition 47, which lowered penalties for thefts under $950 has sparked dramatic increases in shoplifting.

By now, readers are well familiar with nearly two dozen Walgreens stores in San Francisco that have closed up shop due to the high rate of thefts (read: here & here).

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, flashmobs are stepping up their game and targeting ultra-luxury retailers. On Friday night, videos surfaced on social media showing folks breaking through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square and making off with tens of thousands of dollars in purses and handbags.

Footage of Louis Vuitton in Union Square of San Francisco getting emptied. Look at how chill they are.



The price range of a Louis Vuitton bag is from around $1,100 to about $6,000 - some bags can exceed more than $20,000. So it appears some thieves made off with goods above the $950 limit.

San Francisco Police Department officers arrived at the scene and arrested multiple suspects, according to local news ABC7 News.

"Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested multiple suspects," police said in a written statement.

SFPD said the Louis Vuitton store wasn't the only one to get hit. Officers are "continuing to respond to other retail establishments, where reports of vandalism are occurring."

In a separate incident last week, a flashmob of 14 targeted a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago. Police said the group made off with over $100k worth of merchandise in a matter of minutes.

Liberal cities that have relaxed laws on petty crimes and or defunded the police are stuck in a dangerous cycle of lawlessness that will be another big backlash for Democrats during the 2022 midterm elections.

When will the Biden administration pay people, not to flashmob stores?