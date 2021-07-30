'Up In Smoke:' Tesla Megapack Battery Catches Fire In Australia 

It's not just Tesla cars that "spontaneously" combust. Reports indicate a 13 ton Tesla Megapack caught fire in Australia's Victoria state on Friday morning.

The Megapack battery unit is one of the world's largest energy storage projects, operated by France's Neoen SA, and uses Tesla batteries.

Dubbed "Victorian Big Battery," it was recently commissioned by local authorities "to boost the state's energy reliability, drive down electricity prices and support Victoria's transition to renewable energy – as well as creating local jobs as we take steps towards a COVID normal."

Fire and Rescue Victoria released a statement Friday indicating fire crews were "responding to a large battery fire" at the plant located in Moorabool. Toxic fumes from the battery fire sparked air quality warnings for surrounding suburbs and advised people to move indoors and close windows.

Seven News Melbourne reported, "fire crews are currently on the scene of a battery fire at Moorabool, near Geelong. Firefighters are working to contain the fire and stop it spreading to the nearby batteries."

JUST IN: Fire crews are currently on the scene of a battery fire at Moorabool, near Geelong. Firefighters are working to contain the fire and stop it spreading to the nearby batteries. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/HAkFY27JgQ — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 30, 2021

Seven News said the battery plant was "undergoing testing" when the blaze broke out. So far, no injuries were reported, and the site has been evacuated. The site has been disconnected from the grid and will not impact the electricity supply.

Victoria's big battery project has hit a snag. One of the massive Tesla battery packs at the Moorabool site has gone up in flames. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/8obtcP61X1 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 30, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently touted the company's increasing energy storage business but may have to explain why a lithium-ion battery the size of a shipping container spontaneously caught on fire.

Drone footage shows Tesla was quick to deliver a replacement battery following the fire.

The whole ESG push for "green technology" to power the electricity grid of tomorrow sounds wonderful but comes at a price. If a fire breaks out, the lithium-ion battery produces intense heat and considerable gas and highly toxic smoke.