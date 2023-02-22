Solid Demand For 5Y Treasuries: Near Record Indirects Despite Small Tail

Following yesterday's mediocre at best 2Y auction, moments ago the Treasury sold $43 billion in 5Y notes in what was a solid auction.

The high yield of 4.109% was a nearly 50bps jump from last month's 3.530% (thank you Jan NFP and retail sales seasonal adjustments), and the highest of the current tightening cycle with just two expections: the 4.228% in Sept 22 and 4.192% from Oct 22; separately, thanks to today sharp rally in across the curve, the auction tailed the When Issued 4.106% but just modestly, and would have likely stopped through if yields didn't slide by 6bps today.

The bid to cover of 2.48 was below last month's solid 2.64 (which was the highest since August 2020), but above the recent average of 2.42.

The internals were solid with Indirects awarded 70%, which was also down from January's record 75.7%, but excluding that was the highest since Dec 2016 and was also well above the 65.9% recent average. And with Directs awarded 19.0%, Dealers were left holding just 11.0%, the second lowest on record.

Overall, this was a solid 5Y auction, and one which will extend today's gains across the curve.