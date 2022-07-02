Some Cities Cancel July 4 Fireworks Because Of Shortages And Fire Concerns 

The skies over some American cities and small towns will remain dark this Fourth of July as fireworks displays are canceled due to supply chain snarls, staffing shortages, and/or wildfire concerns amid exceptionally dry weather.

NYTimes said Phoenix, Arizona, canceled Independence Day celebrations because the city's vendor couldn't source professional-grade fireworks due to "supply-chain-related" issues.

Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), said high demand for fireworks and supply chain woes blended with labor shortages are creating a "perfect storm" of cancellations across the country.

Ottawa, Kansas, rescheduled its Independence Day fireworks show because of a shortage of mortars and labor. The small town of 12,600 people will host a fireworks show in September.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the town "blamed" construction at a park where July 4th fireworks are held and a labor shortage for the cancellation.

Minneapolis canceled its Fourth of July fireworks for the third straight year, but this time COVID isn't to blame. One man who's lived in Minneapolis his whole life calls it a gut punch to his community.

Fireworks in Fairfax, Virginia, will be a day late because the first fireworks company didn't have enough pyrotechnicians. A second company was called in to conduct the show on July 5.

College Park, Maryland, canceled their Independence Day firework shows, while Ocean City, Maryland, rescheduled theirs due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues.

Other cities around the country are halting shows because of the threat of wildfire. Flagstaff in northern Arizona will replace fireworks with a new laser light show. Due to environmental risks, drones will replace fireworks in North Lake Tahoe, California.

A popular fireworks show in northern San Joaquin Valley, California, was canceled because of drought concerns.

Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, California, and a town in Douglas County, Colorado, both canceled fireworks over fears of sparking wildfires.

The Southgate Mall in Missoula, Montana, canceled theirs but did not explain why.

Some North Carolina towns canceled Independence Day firework shows after a man was killed in a recent fireworks-related accident.

Those who plan to purchase consumer-grade fireworks, such as mortars, bottle rockets, firecrackers, and Roman Candles, will pay a hefty premium this year as the industry has been inundated with soaring costs, according to APA.

The shortage of fireworks is so severe that some vendors are ordering 18 months out. About 90% of the world's fireworks come from China.