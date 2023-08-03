Sound Of Freedom: FBI Finds 200 Sex Trafficking Victims, Including Children

While the pedo-loving propagandists at the once-great Rolling Stone and other major media outlets attacked the anti-child-trafficking film "Sound of Freedom," calling it a "QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking" which is "designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer" -- the FBI announced Tuesday it rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims during a two-week nationwide operation in July.

Known as "Operation Cross Country," nearly every FBI field office was involved in the annual two-week operation that led to the arrest of 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses, and 68 suspects of trafficking were identified or arrested.

The bureau and its local partners found 59 minor victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation and another 59 children who had been reported missing.

"Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society, and their crimes scar victims — many of them children — for life. The FBI's commitment to combatting this threat will never waver, and we will continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

"Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said

Garland continued, "This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors."

The FBI worked with a child protection organization, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and concentrated efforts on "identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking."

While the operation was underway, Jim Caviezel's anti-child-trafficking Sound of Freedom film was released nationwide on theater screens and became a summer blockbuster. However, a chorus of mainstream hit pieces denounced it as a "QAnon" conspiracy flick.

Even Bloomberg.

Is 'Sound of Freedom' a QAnon dog whistle, or is it just another thriller? @nberlat saw the movie and has an answer. https://t.co/qmk1Sa7DNg via @opinion — Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2023

We should be grateful for the people who made the film and put a spotlight on the unspoken truth of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. We should be asking why the mainstream corporate press made a concerted effort to play down the issue.