South American Gangs Target Dozens Of Mansions In Detroit

Violent crime is quickly spreading to suburbia. A new report shows gangs from South America have targeted mansions in wealthy neighborhoods across the Detroit metro area. This comes as the Biden administration's disastrous open border policies have flooded the country with millions of illegal migrants, as well as progressive cities fail to enforce 'common sense' law and order.

WXYZ Detroit reported at least 30 to 40 homes in upscale neighborhoods across Detroit have been targeted by "highly functional and well-trained" gangs from South America this fall.

Thieves are using high-tech "jammers" to disable WiFi home security systems. They're primarily after cash, jewelry, and expensive handbags.

Organized gangs of illegals are breaking into homes across America. pic.twitter.com/BIxJ1MYLw5 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 8, 2023

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said thieves are part of "transnational gangs" operating across the country and are targeting multi-million dollar homes.

In recent months, we have shared an emerging theme of thieves across the country targeting wealthy households:

This disturbing trend comes as illegal migrant encounters by the Customs and Border Protection on the southern border hit a record high. President Biden's disastrous open southern border has flooded the country with 9 million illegals since he took office. Also, Democrat lawmakers, some of whom are Soros-backed, fail to enforce common sense law and order, transforming some metros into lawless, crime-ridden hellholes.

Democrats are turning this nation into a third-world-like state - and now criminals, emboldened by failed progressive policies, have the rich in their crosshairs in suburbia.

The only advice for law-abiding Americans who want to defend their families and homes in suburbia, where the average police could be upwards of ten minutes or more, is to get proper firearms training from a professional.