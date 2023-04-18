Southwest Flights Resume After Computer Glitch

Update (1154ET):

The FAA announced that the technical problem with one of Southwest Airlines' internal systems had been fixed.

"The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed," the agency said.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

* * *

Update (1115ET):

Southwest Airlines released a statement that blames a vendor firewall failure for nationwide groundings.

*SOUTHWEST AIR BLAMES VENDOR FIREWALL FAILURE FOR GROUNDINGS *SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON FLIGHT INTERRUPTIONS IN STATEMENT

* * *

ABC News' Sam Sweeney reports all Southwest Airlines flights are grounded due to a computer issue. He said the airline paused operations this morning. As of 1030 ET, about 795 flights were delayed.

Breaking: All Southwest Airlines flights are grounded due to a computer issue. The airline tells me "operations are paused". 795 flights are delayed as of 10:30ET. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 18, 2023

CNBC is also reporting the widespread technical issue with the airline.

BREAKING: All Southwest Airlines flights halted nationwide due to technical issue. https://t.co/jn8limVq3F pic.twitter.com/sY8tw0c85i — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 18, 2023

The FAA tweeted moments ago, "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline's departures."

Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures.



Please contact Southwest Airlines for more. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Southwest Airlines told customers:

"We're aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we're working hard in making sure our Customers have full capabilities on our site. Updates will be communicated when the site is fully functional."

Shares of Southwest are down more than 2.5%.

A parking lot of Southwest planes was spotted in Nashville.

All Southwest Airlines planes on ground stop at #nashville #bna due to technical issues. Planes that have landed are stranded on tarmac with no open gates. #SouthwestAirlines pic.twitter.com/eDns04mg5I — Nash 🇺🇸 (@nashpatriot24) April 18, 2023

Travel pains for Southwest customers will be felt throughout the day.

The ground stop affecting Southwest flights has been canceled, but effects will be felt through much of the rest of the day. With ~150 flights in the air right now, there are about 60% fewer Southwest flights than last Tuesday at the same time. pic.twitter.com/ZnqquFywQU — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 18, 2023

People are stuck on planes.

Currently stuck on a @SouthwestAir plane at @AUStinAirport. @KXAN_News confirms Southwest told AUS just before 9 am about system-wide technology malfunction. Southwest did not give a reason. Southwest Airlines tells AUS it is delaying flights in and out of AUS. pic.twitter.com/iknyJDxfdD — Tom Miller (@TomMillerKXAN) April 18, 2023

This is the second time Southwest has been hit by large-scale computer problems resulting in delays and/or cancelations within four months.

... Paging US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.