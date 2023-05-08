S&P Faces Make Or Break Moment

By Ernest Chang, Bloomberg Markets editor and TV Producer

The S&P 500 saw a sizeable jump on Friday and is now hovering near the top of the 9-month range at around 4,200. Equity traders will be closely watching this level to decide on the next move.

The bulls will argue that we are currently in a Goldilocks environment with strong labor market, a cooling inflation trend, and a Fed that is willing to backstop failing regional banks with emergency programs.

While bears will say that the risk is to the downside due to excessive pricing of rate cuts, and any breakout of a illusive technical range would be no match for a reversal higher in rates.

While both sides have their merit, it’s possible that stocks will continue to trade sideways in the 3,800-4,200 range in the foreseeable future. The Fed is likely not done with their mission to combat inflation, and will instead focus on tightening through market operations to re-steepen the yield curve. This does not sound completely like a Goldilocks environment to me.

Also, while yield-hungry investors will likely push for more, there is now an attractive alternative. Long-term asset allocators will find staying in short-term money markets a favorable option vs overweighting on equities given still expensive valuation at this point in time. There could be increased buying of call options at the next technical resistance level, but bulls might soon get disappointed if they are expecting a sustainable break out.