SpaceX Fires Employees Who Circulated Letter Calling Musk An "Embarrassment" And Seeking "Inclusiveness"

SpaceX reportedly does not take kindly to criticizing the man at the top, Elon Musk. The space exploration company reportedly fired several of its employees who "helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing the behavior of CEO Elon Musk," according to Bloomberg.

The letter was circulated with the point of calling on executives to make the company's work culture "more inclusive". "At least five employees" were fired, Reuters added, with the news being confirmed by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell.

Shotwell said in an email this week that the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" in writing and circulating the critical letter.

And if this isn't the ultimate 'inclusiveness' irony...Shotwell told other employees that the letter had actually made other staff feel "uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views."

The letter made several demands, including: "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand. Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."

To which SpaceX replied with a swift no, which came in the form of terminations.

The original letter had called Musk a "distraction and embarrassment" to the company he helped start up. And so, numerous hysterical lefties likely learned an important lesson today: there is no freedom of speech when you're working for a private company and biting the hand that provides your job, benefits and paycheck isn't always the greatest move...

