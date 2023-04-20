SpotGamma Top April OpEx Names To Watch

Stocks often can have meaningful price action heading into monthly options expirations. At SpotGamma, we look for stocks where options have the largest amount of price impact, based on the removal of near term options positions.

Specifically, we often see the biggest moves and also gravitation toward a key SpotGamma level based on the amount of outstanding Gamma. Gamma is highest for options which are at-the-money, and increases as time approaches expiration, leading to changes in hedging activity.



Importantly, we believe that three of our proprietary levels (Call Wall, Put Wall, and Absolute Gamma Strike) are very interesting to watch relative to these names (see below legend).

By evaluating names with the largest options impact, and seeing where they are relative to SpotGamma key levels, you can get a trading edge.

