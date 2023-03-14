Spring-Breakers Begin South Florida Invasion As Police Prepare For Chaos

South Florida has been a popular destination for college students during spring break, particularly in cities such as Miami Beach, Panama City Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. However, in recent years, the influx of these visitors has led to overcrowding and rowdy behavior.

South Florida law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are preparing for potential turmoil that could occur on the streets and beaches.

Last year, around this time, Miami Beach declared a curfew after a series of shootings, street fights, and stampedes. Using last year as a guide, the chaos could only be days away, perhaps, as early as this weekend.

Already, The Sun reports, "packed beaches, plenty of booze flowing, parties raging" in Fort Lauderdale. Here are some of the scenes from the beach town:

Some Floridians have expressed their concerns about the impending chaos and have said they don't want spring breakers in their town.

why does everyone come to Miami for spring break get tf back to your city please we don’t want you here 😭😭😭 — Ev💋 (@babyevss) March 12, 2023

Well, too bad. Spring break traffic is already en route to Miami.

Individuals who relocated to South Florida from the Northeast to escape the pandemic and chaos of imploding liberal cities might want to stay away from beaches and metro areas in anticipation of what is predicted to be a wild week.