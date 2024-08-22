Staggering Incompetence: Biden's Commerce Secretary Is "Not Familiar" With The Bureau Of Labor

We are too speechless to even offer any snarky, sarcastic commentary because, frankly, this is beyond idiotic.

Asked about today's near record downward jobs revision, Biden's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo - who we repeat, is the Secretary of the Department of Commerce which is responsible among other things, for the Bureau of Economic Analysis - said she "doesn't believe" the revision because, somehow Trump was behind it. But when she was informed that the data comes from her own administration, namely the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, Raimondo's response was simply legendary: "I am not familiar with that."

Harris-Biden Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says she doesn't believe new government data that shows almost a million of the jobs the Harris-Biden admin claimed to have "created" don't actually exist.



"I'm not familiar with that." pic.twitter.com/JaAwEWKuNC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2024

And there you have it: the person who is at the top of the US propaganda data collection and distribution pyramid is, checks notes, "not familiar" with the Bureau of Labor.

To this, all one can ask the former Governor of Rhode Island and current "Commerce Secretary" is what would you say... you do here?