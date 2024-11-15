Startups Like Neuralink And Science Corp. Are Aiming To Help The Blind See Again

Companies like Elon Musk's Neuralink and Science Corp. are going to become bigger and bigger talking points heading into the future, as they are on the forefront of companies aiming to help blind people see.

Company milestones are starting to make the possibilities of their respective technologies, which once seemed far off, appear as though they are in reach, according to a new report.

For example, in September, Neuralink gained FDA approval to fast-track its Blindsight vision tech, while last month, Science, led by former Neuralink President Max Hodak, reported clinical trial success in restoring vision for age-related macular degeneration.

Backed by growing investor interest and regulatory support, startups like Science ($150M raised) and Neuralink ($600M raised) are advancing brain-computer vision technology, according to Yahoo/Bloomberg.

Hodak told Bloomberg: “Restoring vision to patients will be the first killer app."

Science reported that 32 of 38 patients in its study experienced significant vision improvements, reading an average of five lines lower on an eye chart, with one patient improving by nearly 12 lines.

The Yahoo/Bloomberg report says that startups restoring sight are exploring diverse approaches.

Science is developing Prima, a retinal implant offering vision improvements through an 80-minute outpatient procedure. It complements future brain-based devices and has FDA breakthrough status, like Neuralink’s Blindsight.

While retinal implants show promise, some researchers aim for visual cortex implants, which could address severe retinal or optical nerve damage with greater resolution. Competing technologies, like cell therapy, are also advancing, with companies like Cellino raising significant funds.

Though sight restoration via electrodes often results in blurry flashes, patients report life-enhancing benefits. Neuralink's Blindsight aims to implant electrodes in the visual cortex, promising ambitious advancements as patient trials progress.

Neuralink President DJ Seo concluded on a podcast earlier this year. He spoke about the potential for a glasses-and-electrode system that could eventually go beyond treating blindness: “We’re currently limited by our biology in terms of the wavelength that we can see. But when you have an external camera with this BCI system, you’re not limited to that."

"You can have infrared, you can have UV, you can have whatever other spectrum that you want to see,” he concluded.