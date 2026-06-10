Stellar 10Y Auction Stops Through Thanks To Surge In Foreign Demand

After yesterday's mediocre 3Y auction, moments ago the Treasury held a stellar 10Y reopening (of cusip QQ7).

The sale of $39 billion in 9 Year-11 Month paper priced at a high yield of 4.538%, up from 4.468% last month, and 0.1bp through the 4.539% When Issued. This was the first stop through following 4 sequential tails for the tenor.

The bid to cover rose from 2.402 to 2.565, well above the six-auction average and the highest since Sept 25.

Internals were impressive: indirects surged to 78.21% from 63.95%, which was one of the 5 highest on record; the last time we saw such feverish foreign demand was in Sept 25.

And with Directs sliding to just 9.5%, the lowest since January, Dealers were left with 12.32%, far below the 21.39 recent average.

Overall, this was a stellar 10Y auction, a big improvement to yesterday's 3Y (which wasn't bad), and a sign from the bond market at least that today's CPI was nothing to be concerned about.