The Dow finally joined Small Caps, S&P, and Nasdaq in the red as the European close appears to have triggered a mass-panic puke in all the US majors...

The S&P is testing down to its 50DMA and Nasdaq failed at its 100DMA...

Cryptos started to drop before stocks...

Treasury yields and the dollar are not reacting anything like as violently.

Looking for a catalyst - good luck - Prince Andrew being de-frocked? Lael Brainard saying The Fed cares about the climate?