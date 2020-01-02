Stocks, Bonds, Silver, & The Dollar All Soar As 2020 Starts

Overheard in Apple's corporate treasury office...
Chinese stocks were up on the first day of 2020...
European markets were also all higher today...
And while most of the US major equity indices were higher, Small Caps notably underperformed...
Nasdaq was back above 9,000 and the S&P spiked back above 3250 (the massive gamma level)...
Defensives were discarded in favor of cyclicals...
AAPL kept on doing what it does - rallying 2% today above $300... AAPL added more market cap today that 301 S&P 500 companies!
...to its most overbought since Sept 2018...
With AAPL's vol completely decoupling (is everyone now buying AAPL calls?)
VIX began to recouple with stocks today...
So VIX was slammed and stocks and bonds bid... smells like Risk-Parity reallocations... and sure enough...
Treasury yields were a little mixed today with the short-end unchanged and long-end yields tumbling most in a month today
30Y Yields fell 10bps from overnight highs!!!
Flattening the yield curve dramatically...
The Dollar was also bid today - rallying most in two months...
Cryptos legged lower again to start the year...
Bitcoin fell back below $7,000...
Silver outperformed on the day (despite a strong dollar) while oil lagged - despite China stimulus...
Gold extended gains...
Silver continued to find support at $18...
Finally, the market has never, ever been more complacent...
And the market has never, ever been more highly priced. The last time that the S&P 500's price-to-sales (far harder to manipulate that P/E) was March 2000 (right before the dotcom collapse) and late Jan 2018 (right before VIXmageddon)...
And the stock market has never, ever been more decoupled from actual (un-faked) earnings...
And here's what happened the last time that The Fed piled billions of special liquidity into the market to support uncertainty (during Y2K)...
