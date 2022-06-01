Stocks & Bonds Just Puked

US equity and bond markets just lurched lower (in price) and the dollar spiked higher as a combination of headlines hit.

Stagflationary signals from manufacturing surveys - inflation is sticky and degrowth is not slowing it

Bank of Canada hike - CAD yields spike knocking into USTs

JOLTS printed super strong - Fed has more work to do

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warned on the economy, "It's a hurricane, you'd better brace yourself."

oh and Fed QT started today.

Put all that together and equities tumbled...

Treasury yields spiked...

With the short-end getting hammered, flattening the yield curve...

And the dollar surged...

Finally, we also note that Fed's Biostic walked back his September "pause" comments, clarifying that this is in no way menat to be a "Fed Put".