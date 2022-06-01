print-icon
Stocks & Bonds Just Puked

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 - 02:19 PM

US equity and bond markets just lurched lower (in price) and the dollar spiked higher as a combination of headlines hit.

Put all that together and equities tumbled...

Treasury yields spiked...

With the short-end getting hammered, flattening the yield curve...

And the dollar surged...

Finally, we also note that Fed's Biostic walked back his September "pause" comments, clarifying that this is in no way menat to be a "Fed Put".

