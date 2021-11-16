Stocks & Dollar Jump As Bonds, Bullion, & Bitcoin Dump

After a chaotic open (as retail sales sparked optimism and Fed's Bullard did the opposite), the trend was 'buy all the things' in stock-land until the European close. Then Small Caps and Big Tech diverged (lower and higher respectively)...

Chatter about Biden's pick for The Fed was suggested by some as a catalyst for the ramp but that seems a bit far-fetched even for this idiotic market... but who the f**k knows! Just how much more dovish could Brainard be without utterly destroying the dollar and The Fed's credibility?

Also, that seems unlikely given the hawkish shift in STIRs today.

Nasdaq's (growth-dominant) strong outperformance has erased all of Russell 2000 (value-dominant) for November...

"Most Shorted" Stocks were squeezed yet again

Defensives were definitely dumped today but while Cyclicals ended notably higher, they really reversed after Europe closed...

Treasury yields were higher on the day with the long-end underperforming (but the moves were modest compared to yesterday's chaos). 30Y Yields are now up over 9bps this week while 2Y is unch....

The question is - will we see buying in Asia again tonight?

30Y Yields closed above 2% but were not showing signs of breaking out, even as stocks ripped...

The dollar closed at its highest since early October 2020...

Crypto took a beating today, accelerating yesterday's drift lower. Litecoin was worst among the major coins with Bitcoin and Ethereum down around 7%...

While there were lots of potential catalysts, as we detailed earlier, we do note that The DoJ dumped $56 million in seized crypto on the market to compensate victims of the BitConnect fraud.

Bitcoin plunged back below $60,000 but found support perfectly at $58700 which just happens to be the 50-day moving-average...

Interestingly, the last few weeks have seen the correlation between bitcoin and gold increase significantly as both have benefited from inflation-safe-haven flows...

And as that regime shift has occurred, it looks like a rotation back from crypto to the precious metal has begun...

Gold was down today, but held well above the $1800 level...

WTI fell back to $80 intraday but bounced, ending slightly lower overall ahead of tonight's API data...

Finally, it may be time for a “great rotation” away from shares of faster-growing U.S. companies and toward cheaper stocks, according to Crescat Capital. The money manager cited a comparison of enterprise value relative to sales for the Russell 1000 growth and value indexes in a blog post Saturday.

The growth-value gap widened to 3.41 points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, exceeding a peak of 3.40 points from July 2000, shortly after the end of an Internet-driven bull market.