Stocks Extend Win-Streak Ahead Of J-Hole; Kam-unist Manifesto Accelerates Dollar-Collapse

US equities rallied for the 8th straight day today (amidst little major macro news here or abroad despite Leading Indicators slumping for the 29th straight month), with Nasdaq up 13% off its post-yen-carry-chaos lows - the longest win streak since Nov 2023 - as investors position ahead of Friday's scheduled speech from Fed Chair Powell and amidst a traditional low liquidity, vacation period for stocks in these last 2 weeks of summer.

Small Caps and Nasdaq led the rip today, The Dow lagged, but all the majors were higher. The last few minutes of the day saw yet more panic-buying pressure...

VIX spiked at the open today (back above 16) but faded all day to end modestly lower with a 14 handle...

Another major short squeeze lifted Small Caps...

Source: Bloomberg

Mag7 stocks continued their dramatic rebound, rallying up to a key technical resistance level...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar continued its collapse, as the DNC unveiled its Kam-unist manifesto...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold held on to its gains amid the dollar weakness, holding near record highs above $2500...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasuries were relatively quiet today (though choppy) with the short-end underperforming (2Y +1bps, 30Y +2bps)...

Source: Bloomberg

The 2y remains above 4.00% (and well above last week's CPI spike lows), but the 30Y has retraced all of the spike and then some...

Source: Bloomberg

Crypto was hit overnight, but bitcoin rallied back above $59,000 as stocks surged during the US day session, back up near pre-CPI levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Crude was clubbed like a baby seal today, with WTI testing back down to a $74 handle (at post-payrolls drop lows)...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, be careful what you're betting on from Powell at Jackson Hole this week...

Source: Bloomberg

The last few years it's been a sell-the-news event.