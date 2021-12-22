Dow, S&P Erase All 'Omicron' Losses; Dollar Dumps, Gold Jumps

Another day, another buying-panic at the cash open in US equities. The Dow manged to 'get back to even' on the week and Nasdaq and Small Caps lead the week up over 2%...

The Dow and S&P are almost back to unchanged from the Omicron ledge...

Which makes sense as Omicron is already over in South Africa...

Well it is the time be jolly... or whatever...all happening as STIRs are now pricing in a 90% chance of rate-hike by May 2022 (you really think stocks are ready for that?)

Interestingly, 'shorts' were not squeezed today...

But bonds ain't buying what stocks are selling....

Explained at 1:00 (NSFW)...

Amid all the excitement, bonds snoozed, ending the day barely changed...

The dollar was clubbed like a baby seal back to the post-FOMC lows...

Bitcoin broke out of its recent pennant pattern, and pulled away from its 200DMA today...

We have seen this pattern before in bitcoin...

Gold pushed back above $1800....

And WTI crude is hovering at a key resistance level...

Finally, VIX has erased all the Omicron and Manchin 'BBB is done' risk...

Because hey - it's Christmas time...