Dow, S&P Erase All 'Omicron' Losses; Dollar Dumps, Gold Jumps
Another day, another buying-panic at the cash open in US equities. The Dow manged to 'get back to even' on the week and Nasdaq and Small Caps lead the week up over 2%...
The Dow and S&P are almost back to unchanged from the Omicron ledge...
Which makes sense as Omicron is already over in South Africa...
Source: Bloomberg
Well it is the time be jolly... or whatever...all happening as STIRs are now pricing in a 90% chance of rate-hike by May 2022 (you really think stocks are ready for that?)
Source: Bloomberg
Interestingly, 'shorts' were not squeezed today...
Source: Bloomberg
But bonds ain't buying what stocks are selling....
Source: Bloomberg
Explained at 1:00 (NSFW)...
Amid all the excitement, bonds snoozed, ending the day barely changed...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar was clubbed like a baby seal back to the post-FOMC lows...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin broke out of its recent pennant pattern, and pulled away from its 200DMA today...
Source: Bloomberg
We have seen this pattern before in bitcoin...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold pushed back above $1800....
And WTI crude is hovering at a key resistance level...
Finally, VIX has erased all the Omicron and Manchin 'BBB is done' risk...
Because hey - it's Christmas time...