After yesterday's biggest gain on a Fed rate-hike day since 1978...

It appears short-squeeze ammo and gamma has run out as Nasdaq pukes back all of its gains...

This should not be a surprise since the last time the market ripped like yesterday on a hike day, the S&P made new lows within a week...

The dollar has erased all its losses...

And bond yields are soaring...

We're gonna need another dovish Fed speaker!!