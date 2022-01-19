Stocks Puke Overnight Gains, Tumble Back To Key Technical Support

US equity markets have given up all their overnight ramp gains with Small Caps back at the overnight lows (down 1% on the day). The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are back to unchanged...

This has pushed all the majors back to or below key technical support levels...

The S&P and The Dow have both broken back below their 100DMA, Nasdaq is pushing further below its 200DMA

And as stocks puke, bonds and bullion are bid...

It appears the delveraging is not over...