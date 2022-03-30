Stocks Sink After Zelenskiy Comments

Having soared on optimism yesterday amid chatter of Russian forces retreating, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy poured some cold water on that hope by noting that Russia is sending new forces during a speech to the Norwegian parliament. He also warned that he sees risk in the Black Sea from Russian mines.

His comments follow a statement from the Kremlin said there are no breakthroughs in talks with Ukraine.

That headline triggered selling in futures and the algos too stocks to overnight lows...

Gold jumped on the headlines...

Oil was also bid...

Will the dip-buyers step back in... because they know better?