Stocks Soar To Best Week Since The '30s As Dollar & Bond Yields Crash

After an unprecedented explosion in fiscal largesse...

Led by USA...

And the greatest easing of monetary policy ever...

Which, for The Fed, looks like this...

Who would be surprised that we saw stocks dead-cat-bounce this week...

Exactly on cue with the 1930s analog...

In fact, after last week's worst performance since Lehman (2008), this week's gains were the greatest stock market week (Friday's drop included) since August 1932...

Meanwhile, as stocks soared, this was the worst week for USD since September 1985 - which just happens to be the signing the Plaza Accord (which is intriguing as it happened out of nowhere right after the G-20 meeting - did they 'agree' a Shanghai Accord? A Plaza Accord 2.0?)...

And the plunge in the USD, rather oddly, was accompanied by a continued surge in FRA-OIS (signaling dollar shortages remain extreme)...

And something is spooking interbank markets - LIBOR-OIS is screaming higher as if banks are frightened of one another once again...

And amid all this chaos, USA sovereign credit risk has been notched notably higher...

This seemed to sum things up nicely...

Stocks bounced globally this week...

US markets were ugly at today's open but the machines went wild in the last hour try and get back to green until news that The Fed was reducing its bond buying package next spoiled the party...

But the week was extremely impressive - the best week for Dow since 1932...

Helping stocks dead-cat-bounce was the fact that this was the biggest short-squeeze week in history (even with today's losses)... but still, in context, it's a drop in the ocean!

Notably cruise line stocks crashed as it appears their non-US domicile rules out the rescue aid...

The week saw gains for both defensives and cyclicals but Friday was dominated by cyclical weakness...

And for one thing, bonds were not buying it at all...

And VIX is not playing along either...

Nor is market breadth...

Investment Grade credit screamed higher this week thanks to the promise of The Fed's new bond-buying program. This is the best week for LQD (the IG Corp bond ETF) ever...

Leveraged Loans also managed a bounce... barely...

Treasury yields plunged on the week with the belly and longer-end outperforming...

10Y Yields puked back below 70bps today to their 2nd lowest yield close ever after The Fed headlines hit...

Cryptos had a big week with Ripple outperforming as The Fed's massive bailout sparked some flows into non-infinite currencies...

Oil was the biggest loser on the week in commodity-land and Silver the leader...

WTI tumble to a $21 handle...

And while WTI and Brent are plunging, Western Canada Select crashed to record lows below $5 a barrel!!!!

Silver surged on the week, testing $15...

As the dollar tumbled, precious metals all ripped this week dominated by Palladium...

Gold's spot and futures markets have normalized...

And finally, this was the US economy's most disappointing week since June 2011 as real data dashed the optimistic expectations that so many analysts hoped for a v-shaped blip...

