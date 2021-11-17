Stocks Suddenly Slammed As Yields Hit 1-Mo Highs, Early Rate-Hike Odds Jump

Too much of a good thing...

STIRs are continuing their hawkish trend, with the market now pricing a 19% chance of a rate-hike as soon as March 2022...

US Treasury yields are on the rise again this morning, with 30Y yields breaking out to one-month highs...

and it appears that surge in yields is sparking some anxiety in equity markets (led by value-heavy Small Caps)...

Gold is higher this morning amid inflation-haven flows...

But bitcoin is down (though it has found support at $60k again...

What will Lael do?