Stocks Tank After Weak Manufacturing Data, Dollar & Bond Yields Spike
Well that escalated quickly. All that anticipation of hopeful new money gone shortly after the cash equity open as US Manufactruing PMI hit a 12 month low...
The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are all back in the red while Small Caps oscillated wildly...
The long-bond spiked to Friday's high-stops and reversed...
The dollar is spiking...
And as the dollar rallied, gold puked back down towards $1800...
Will 2022 start with a red day for a change?