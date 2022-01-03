Stocks Tank After Weak Manufacturing Data, Dollar & Bond Yields Spike

Well that escalated quickly. All that anticipation of hopeful new money gone shortly after the cash equity open as US Manufactruing PMI hit a 12 month low...

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are all back in the red while Small Caps oscillated wildly...

The long-bond spiked to Friday's high-stops and reversed...

The dollar is spiking...

And as the dollar rallied, gold puked back down towards $1800...

Will 2022 start with a red day for a change?