"Superman": Jeffrey Gundlach Live Webcast

Update: Gundlach said Powell's "kryptonite" is negative interest rates -- shows how banking stocks died in Japan and Europe (as shown below) due to negative interest rates. He said the biggest kryptonite out there is negative interest rates, given that they're "fatal" for the banking system.

Update: Gundlach said "the shape of these lines" could be the reason for social unrest

* * *

Update: Gundlach's one bullish chart

Update: Dollar vs. Twin Deficits (2-year Lead) slide

* * *

Update: Gundlach thought E-Mini S&P500 resistance would be at 2900

* * *

Update: Gundlach must be a reader of Zero Hedge -- outlines how Robinhood trading accounts have surged during "historic rally" from March lows.

Something else we've pointed out -- new retail trading account have surged since late last year when online brokers started offering zero commission trading.

* * *

Update: Gundlach said the decline in small business optimism is concerning...

* * *

Update: Gundlach points out the "super 6" (Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix, & Microsoft (FAAANM)) - said trajectory of FAAANM stocks is not sustainable.

FAAANM EPS sliding -- also shown, S&P500 EX-FAAANM are seeing much worse earnings deterioration.

* * *

Update: Gundlach's slide on U.S. Equity Prices vs. Rest of World

* * *

Update: Gundlach said volatility was crushed post Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) announcement.

* * *

Update: Gundlach's Market "All-in" on Fed’s Commitment side -- said the market is betting Powell will keep fed funds futures near the zero lower bound.

* * *

Update: Gundlach said he's bearish on the dollar, even if the stock market falls...

* * *

Update: In terms of widening fiscal deficits -- Gundlach said the US is the largest offender.

* * *

It's that time again when "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach, founder of DoubleLine, will hold his periodic live webcast with investors in his fund and anyone else who wants to listen in. As usual, readers are invited to join at this following link, or by clicking on the slideshow below.

This month's webcast is titled "Superman", which we assume refers not to Gundlach himself, but rather to the V-shaped recovery the market appears to have priced in recent weeks.

As usual, we will share excerpts from the presentation and select observations as soon as it is available.