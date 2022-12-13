print-icon
print-icon

Surveying The Market Chaos After The Soft CPI Print...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 - 01:51 PM

Well that escalated quickly...

A cooler than expected CPI unleashed hell in markets prompting a massive drop in Fed rate trajectory expectations...

Source: Bloomberg

The odds of a 50bps hike tomorrow are basically unchanged but the market's repricing the February odds dramatically with 50bps tumbling to just 32% now (from near 60%)...

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks exploded higher with Nasdaq leading the charge, up over 4%...

Source: Bloomberg

10Y Treasury yields plunged to last week's low yields (back to September)...

The 2Y Yield puked to its lowest since Oct...

The dollar dumped...

Bitcoin soared back up towards $18,000 (one month highs)...

Gold spiked back above $1800, trading at its highest since June...

Will Powell unwind all this 'easing' of financial conditions tomorrow?

0
Loading...