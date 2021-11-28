Suspect Arrested In Philadelphia's Record 500th Homicide This Year

Just hours ago we wrote about how Philadelphia had tied its all time homicide record after a shooting that occurred in broad daylight in South Philadelphia.

A person of interest has now been arrested over what was the city's 500th homicide of the year.

The victim's estranged husband is believed to be behind the attack, Philly Voice reported this weekend. We noted days ago that the shooter had been caught casually walking away from the crime scene on surveillance video.

The couple broke up about two weeks ago and the victim, 55 year old Eloise Harmon, was known as "an engaged community member and activist who worked to keep her block free of drugs and violence as far back as the nineties".

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday, the report says, after he barricaded himself into a home on the 500 block of North Gross Street in West Philadelphia.

The murder occurred at 7th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia at 4:30pm on Wednesday. With more than a month to go in the year, Philadelphia's homicide total is now even with the record it set in 1990 amidst a massive crack cocaine epidemic in the city, Philly Voice reported.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke out about gun violence the day before the murder, stating: "We continue to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives."

Kenney has been pushing for state lawmakers to pass more gun laws and allow him more power to introduce new gun laws in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw commented: "We remain committed to proactively patrolling neighborhoods and encourage community members to continue to work alongside the police."