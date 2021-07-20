Panic!? Taco Bell And Starbucks Warn About Shortages

By Jonathan Maze of Restaurant Business,

Supply chain problems continue to plague the restaurant industry, leading big chains Taco Bell and Starbucks to warn consumers on Monday that some items may not be available.

Starbucks told customers on its app that "due to supply shortages, some items are temporarily unavailable."

That echoed warnings that have persisted at the chain's locations for months. Consumers have complained on social media channels about periodic shortages of items such as green tea.

At Taco Bell, customers are complaining about a lack of hot sauce. The Mexican fast-food chain's website warns customers that not all items are available at the moment.

"Sorry if we can't feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items," an orange banner with bold lettering read on the top of Taco Bell's website.

The company, owned by Louisville, Ky.-based Yum Brands, blamed transportation problems for the shortages.

"Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may be temporarily out of some items," the company said in a statement. "Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans' current Taco Bell cravings again soon."

Restaurants have faced shortages of everything from sauces to pickles to chicken wings in recent months due to a host of issues—including weather problems in Texas and intense demand from consumers coupled with supply limitations.

But transportation issues have made matters worse. An economywide lack of drivers has made it difficult for companies to deliver goods to their destination.

Rick Cardenas, president of Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, told investors last month that any supply chain issues his company has is over warehousing and transportation problems and not an actual shortage of supplies.

"The few spot outages we have are due to warehouse staffing and driver shortages, not product availability," Cardenas said, according to a transcript on the financial services site Sentieo.

... and, of course, those who frequent Taco Bell have been all over social media voicing their outrage at how they can't purchase their favorite menu items.

"Taco Bell employee told me there was a 'national shortage of everything right now,' and I have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive-thru employees from now on," tweeted one patron.

taco bell employee told me there was a "national shortage of everything right now," and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on — bryan (@CopBroughtPizza) July 19, 2021

"Taco Bell has a 'district-wide shortage of hot sauce...times are tough," tweeted a customer.

This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I’ve been able to live with.



Today however…my Taco Bell told me there’s a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That’s one product shortage too many. Now it’s serious. pic.twitter.com/2NuqrZSsxm — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) July 13, 2021

Another said:

for anyone craving taco bell tonight, i’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. i just ate black beans in a hard shell. was not worth it — jenna (@jenuhh124) July 12, 2021

"Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some food and beverage items," a sign at a Taco Bell drive-thru read.

Also, a "shredded cheese shortage"?

Is @tacobell on a shredded cheese shortage? It’s pretty bad when you can count the strands! pic.twitter.com/gOSBx5QhkP — Michael Robinson (@RobinsonMikeD) July 16, 2021

Others say they're "about to freak out."

If there’s a worldwide cheese shortage I’m about to FREAK OUT 😂 @tacobell pic.twitter.com/eZW3VzmqAM — I A N 🖤 T H O M A S (@ianthomasdj) July 16, 2021

Rough times in America when consumers are used to the instant gratification of obtaining almost any item or service at their fingertips. Shortages are pushing some to the edge of insanity over petty things, like fast-food tacos.