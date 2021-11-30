"Team Transitory" Is Dead After Powell Says "Time To Retire Word Transitory Regarding Inflation"

Remember when clueless macrotourists and worthless econo-hacks who have zero understanding of actual economic dynamics spent miles of digital ink convincing their tiny echochambers that they were right and that inflation was transitory (or rather, desperately scrambled to mask their utter lack of grasp of even the simplest concepts):

Well, one month ago we made it quite clear where in the financial pecking order these so-called 'experts' fall...

... and then moments ago none other than Jerome Powell put to rest any further debate on the topic of transitory vs permanent inflation:

*POWELL: TIME TO RETIRE THE WORD TRANSITORY REGARDING INFLATION

*POWELL: THREAT OF PERSISTENTLY HIGHER INFLATION HAS GROWN

Powell's cremation of "team transitory" took place after the Fed chair was asked how long inflation has to run above-target before he decides it’s not so transitory, with Senator Pat Toomey mocking the term “transitory”, saying: “Everything is transitory. Life is transitory” to which he could have also added that "on a long enough timeline the survival rate for everything drops to zero."

In response, Powell said it’s probably a good time to “retire that word", a clean and clear admission from Powell that inflation is no longer transitory.

And while it is certainly good news that we can finally stop polluting the airwaves with idiotic discussions whether inflation is transitory or not, it hardly helps Americans because as the latest BofA transitory vs permanent inflation reading shows, both are at all time highs.

The market was not happy either because just moments later, Powell also said the one thing that traders dread, namely that the taper could wrap up a few months earlier: