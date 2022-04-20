Tech Wrecks As Bond Bid Sparks Major Curve-Flattening

Major divergence in US equities today as Nasdaq puked (after NFLX collapsed) and the rest, led by The Dow and Small Caps, managed gains (with late-day weakness erasing S&P's positive returns)...

Of course everyone was focused on today's carnage in NFLX (biggest volume since Oct 2013, 2nd worst daily loss since IPO - Oct 2004 previous) with over $56 billion in market cap being wiped away, leaving the company smaller than $100 bn total market cap...

Traditional 'defensive' stocks like Real Estate, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples, were today's best performing sectors, while many of the sectors that outperformed throughout the pandemic - Tech, Consumer Discretionary - lagged today...

The FANG+ complex, which outperformed so much throughout the pandemic crashed today (with only MSFT ending green) with the biggest daily drop since March 2020. The FANG+ complex has basically erased all of the late-March meltup...

"Most Shorted" stocks whipsawed back lower today...so back up we squeeze tomorrow?

Treasuries were bid across the curve with the long-end dramatically outperforming (30Y -11bps, 2Y -1bps) helped lower in yield after a very strong 20Y auction. This pushed 30Y (and 10Y) lower in yield on the week, while the short-end remains notably higher on the week(2Y +13bps)...

The yield curve (2s30s) has plunged almost 30bps in 2 days after steepening back into the March FOMC range...

The dollar fell back today finding support at unchanged on the week...

The Ruble rebounded to pre-invasion levels today, back below 77/USD...

Bitcoin ended the day basically unchanged after testing above $42k and below $41k...

Gold ended marginally lower, but seemed to hold $1950...

WTI ended the day modestly higher after finding support at the $100 handle...

Finally, today is the 2 year anniversary of WTI futures closing negative for the first time in history. Since that day, WTI is up a stunning $140 per barrel... the largest surge in absolute price ever...

It's also another anniversary... of President Biden saying this...

And gas prices are up quite a bit since he took over...

'probably nothing' right?