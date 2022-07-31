Teen Who Assaulted Cop In Harlem Subway Station Released Without Bail And Remanded To Family Court

It'll probably come as zero surprise at this point, but New York City's DA has decided to take it easy on a 16 year old that was caught on film last week attacking and assaulting a police officer.

The juvenile was stopped by the officer after he hopped a subway turnstile. The altercation then turned physical, with the youth engaging in a prolonged physical altercation with the officer before finally being controlled.

And of course, New York City prosecutor Alvin Bragg is defending his office's decision to release the youth - who has three felony arrests in less than four months - and try his case in family court instead of Manhattan Criminal Court, according to Fox News.

In family court, the youth will face rehabilitation instead of jailtime - and the DA's office will no longer have any jurisdiction over the crime.

As Fox notes, this is all despite the fact that the teen had just been arrested and released without bail for allegedly beating and robbing a stranger near Madison Avenue on June 21.

"Our system must respond to children as children," a representative from Bragg's office said.

They continued: "Violence against our police officers is unacceptable, and given his age at the time of arrest, we consented to send the second case to family court as soon as possible, where he would receive the age-appropriate interventions and supports he needs while being held accountable."

And even better, the DA said they weren't aware of another arrest on April 12 for possessing a .40 caliber handgun and crossbow in Brooklyn that the teen faced.

While 16-and 17-year-olds charged with misdemeanors and many nonviolent felonies are automatically remanded to family court under the city's "criminal justice reforms", the DA still has the option of exercising discretion and keeping a case in criminal court for any type of extraordinary circumstances.

Apparently, assaulting a cop is no longer "extraordinary" in New York - a sad commentary on the state of the city's criminal justice system, and its DA.

"The DA clearly knew that they were prosecuting the same offender for a violent robbery," he said. "If that is not an extraordinary circumstance, what is? If violence against police officers is unacceptable, why ignore the violent robbery arrest. This isn't accountability. This is lunacy," criminal defense lawyer Mark Bederow concluded.